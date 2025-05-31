Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $1.34 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

In other news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,522.81. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT opened at $172.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $192.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

