Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $1.57 Million Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,868 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at $8,192,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after acquiring an additional 835,547 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Shares of AU opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

