Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $212.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

