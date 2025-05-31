Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 535,845 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,845 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.30% of Nextdoor worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nextdoor news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,445 shares in the company, valued at $460,005.40. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextdoor Stock Down 4.7%

NYSE KIND opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $583.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.16. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KIND

Nextdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.