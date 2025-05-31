Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 5,925 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.34% of Nuvation Bio worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,914 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $721.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUVB shares. Jones Trading started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvation Bio news, CEO David Hung purchased 200,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares in the company, valued at $97,078,549.64. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The trade was a 62.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

