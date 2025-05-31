Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 9,914 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,112,000 after acquiring an additional 82,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,489,000 after buying an additional 430,589 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2,302.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,839 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,023,000 after acquiring an additional 155,347 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Primoris Services by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after acquiring an additional 381,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. The trade was a 56.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,636. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRIM

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.