Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TWFG were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWFG during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TWFG by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of TWFG by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

TWFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TWFG from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on TWFG from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TWFG from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of TWFG opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26. TWFG, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a current ratio of 122.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

