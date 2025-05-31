Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 63,800 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.64% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after buying an additional 672,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth $701,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

