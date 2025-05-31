Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,017,641 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $408,155.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,259.20. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $381,735.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,963.22. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,741 shares of company stock worth $7,114,134. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.88 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group



Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

