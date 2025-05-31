Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Radware were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Radware alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Radware by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Radware by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Radware by 506.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radware by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Radware by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Radware Trading Down 0.8%

Radware stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.77 million, a PE ratio of 165.80 and a beta of 0.95. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.