Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,643 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 79.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Further Reading

