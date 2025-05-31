Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,585 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $216,690,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,725.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,748,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,971,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $285,429.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 90,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,022.93. The trade was a 7.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 801,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,849 shares of company stock worth $5,531,346. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

Shares of PSTG opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 140.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

