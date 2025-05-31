Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 299,431 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NetApp alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 826.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NetApp by 929.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

NetApp Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average is $107.10. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $48,882.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,282. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,438,269.95. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $2,520,032. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.