Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,468 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 637,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1,102.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 393,572 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 388,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 195,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Paper

In related news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $27,145.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,907.22. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CLW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of CLW opened at $28.77 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.53). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.00 million.

About Clearwater Paper

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.