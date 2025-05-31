Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 727,762 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,468 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,920 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,792,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,515,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,936 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,941,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 288,166 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,657,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,150 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.50. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

