Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.71 Million Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.25% of Centerspace worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSR. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 1,553.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,638 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

CSR stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 0.77. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. Analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Centerspace in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

