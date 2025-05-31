Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,590 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Atour Lifestyle worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $5,136,000. Triata Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $10,404,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $3,996,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,051,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 366,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Atour Lifestyle’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Atour Lifestyle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ATAT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $37.30 price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

View Our Latest Report on Atour Lifestyle

About Atour Lifestyle

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.