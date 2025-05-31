Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 860,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGNX. Wall Street Zen upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $1.37 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 89.42% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.