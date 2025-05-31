Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282,693 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 76,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 43,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,510,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 715,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,716,000 after buying an additional 32,976 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.