Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.97 Million Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 7,321.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $90.21 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.80.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,451.56. This represents a 4.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.