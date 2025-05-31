Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Paymentus worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paymentus stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paymentus from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on shares of Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Paymentus news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $433,656.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,333.63. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

