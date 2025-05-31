Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $2.91 Million in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 614,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in VNET Group by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VNET Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.14.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Nomura Securities raised shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VNET Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

