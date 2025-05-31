Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,682,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 700,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,155,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 287,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 282,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 267,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $587.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $61.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

