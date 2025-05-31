Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,782 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.23% of Employers worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $7,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Employers by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 126,186 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Employers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,451,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other Employers news, EVP Michael Pedraja acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $148,199.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $356,164.70. This represents a 71.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,816. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

