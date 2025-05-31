Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,927,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $267.48 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $279.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7943 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.