Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 108,769 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 159.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 108,769 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Astronics were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,150,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 181,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,149 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 881,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 325,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 881.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 372,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 493.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 302,092 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

In other news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,892,780.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,794.30. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -164.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $205.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

