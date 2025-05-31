Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 26,072 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.72% of Runway Growth Finance worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 920.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $9.86 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $368.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

RWAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

