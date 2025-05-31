Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 42,302 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,280 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,302 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $767.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

