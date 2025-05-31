Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 661,413 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,793,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,413 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 9.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $407.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 357.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

