Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,328 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of CVB Financial worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 79.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 128,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.65.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

