Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,186 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $384,749,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,434,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 743.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after buying an additional 1,953,026 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $86,738,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 16,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 869,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.2%

NVT stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

