Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,236 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Spire worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Spire by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Spire by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Spire by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Spire Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 77.34%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

