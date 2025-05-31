Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,897 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.05% of Element Solutions worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,510. This represents a 94.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $21.37 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

