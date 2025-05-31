Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,902 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Biohaven worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Biohaven alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Biohaven by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at $70,707,798.37. The trade was a 1.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Trading Up 0.6%

BHVN stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.50). On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.