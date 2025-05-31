Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,129 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $116,315,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,118,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,453,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Futu by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 830,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after buying an additional 523,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $39,163,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FUTU. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Futu Trading Down 5.3%

FUTU stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $130.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Futu had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

