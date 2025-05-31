Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149,163 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in KBR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in KBR by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in KBR by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 882,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after buying an additional 218,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

KBR stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

