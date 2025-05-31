Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 106,892 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,892 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $95.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.07%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.