Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 10,751 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

HCKT opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $680.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

