Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 120,902 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,902 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of Kennametal worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMT. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 103,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 31,639 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Kennametal Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

