Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 2,577,706 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,577,706 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. China Renaissance lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock worth $1,858,424. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

