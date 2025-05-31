Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 2,669,508 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669,508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.14% of TeraWulf worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,826 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jones Trading started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

