Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 27,164 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,164 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,445,000 after acquiring an additional 495,103 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,413,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,454,000 after acquiring an additional 246,800 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,336,000 after acquiring an additional 763,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,895,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $65.37 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 136.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.