Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 3,255 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total value of $615,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,566,139.07. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Chemed Trading Up 0.2%

Chemed stock opened at $574.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $512.12 and a 1-year high of $623.61.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Chemed’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

