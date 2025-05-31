Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 42,819 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.15% of Carter’s worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Carter’s by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Carter’s Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:CRI opened at $31.36 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

