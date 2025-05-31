Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 5,206 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.41% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,309.60. This represents a 2.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.17 per share, for a total transaction of $93,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,553.32. This trade represents a 28.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $201,485. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $587.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Orrstown Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

