Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 625,567 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 625,567 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,238,000 after purchasing an additional 395,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after purchasing an additional 166,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,918,000 after buying an additional 1,438,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

