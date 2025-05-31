Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 80,745 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,745 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in WNS were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 54,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Expect Equity LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in WNS by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

WNS stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

