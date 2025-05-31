Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $81.53 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

