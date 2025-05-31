Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 84,272 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 88,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of KRNY opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.71 million. Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 20.05%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.60%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

