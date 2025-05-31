Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 867.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $100.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

